DENVER (AP) — In a story published July 31, 2024, about the beginning of Tina Peters’ trial, The Associated Press erroneously reported in the headline that her defense lawyer said she didn’t want to preserve election data. In opening statements, her lawyer said she did want to preserve the data.

