WATCH: President Biden to deliver remarks from Oval Office after assassination attempt

The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will deliver extended remarks from the Oval Office on Sunday evening at 8 p.m. regarding Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will deliver extended remarks from the Oval Office on Sunday evening at 8 p.m. regarding Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Watch the remarks live:

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker.

While both Biden and Trump have spoken to each other, and publicly called for unity, President Biden is expected to use the remarks to strengthen calls for an end to political violence.

Read more:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.