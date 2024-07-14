WATCH: President Biden to deliver remarks from Oval Office after assassination attempt

The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will deliver extended remarks from the Oval Office on Sunday evening at 8 p.m. regarding Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
Watch the remarks live:
While both Biden and Trump have spoken to each other, and publicly called for unity, President Biden is expected to use the remarks to strengthen calls for an end to political violence.
Read more:
- Read the latest updates
- Trump is wounded but ‘fine’ after apparent assassination attempt; suspect had bomb-making materials
- What we know about the 20-year-old suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump
- Biden says ‘everybody must condemn’ attack on Trump and later speaks with ex-president
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.