WATCH: President Biden to deliver remarks from Oval Office after assassination attempt

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 14, 2024, 7:55 PM

The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will deliver extended remarks from the Oval Office on Sunday evening at 8 p.m. regarding Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Watch the remarks live:

While both Biden and Trump have spoken to each other, and publicly called for unity, President Biden is expected to use the remarks to strengthen calls for an end to political violence.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

ilyons@wtop.com

