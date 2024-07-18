Bob Newhart mourned by Carol Burnett, Kaley Cuoco, Judd Apatow, Al Franken and more

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former co-stars and famous fans paid tribute to comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former co-stars and famous fans paid tribute to comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his deadpan humor and the sitcoms he starred in bearing his name, after his death Thursday at age 94.

“I had the great pleasure of working with Bob and being his friend. He was as kind and nice as he was funny. He will be missed.” — Carol Burnett, via X.

“What a dream it was to witness the genius that was Bob Newhart. He was classy, kind, generous and absolutely hilarious. Every take — every time. Icon forever. … “I will never forget you, Bob! Thank you for making our dreams come true!” – Actor Kaley Cuoco, who worked with Newhart on “The Big Bang Theory” on Instagram.

“As a child, the Bob Newhart Show provided countless hours of enjoyment for me – it constituted some of my earliest training in the art of sitcom. When I got to work with alongside him on TBBT, it was absolutely a dream come true. He was effortlessly professional, poised, hilarious and incredibly approachable. Working with Bob was working in the presence of a true comedy legend — the likes of whom we simply don’t see anymore. How he will be missed!” — Actor Mayim Bialik, a “The Big Bang Theory” alum, in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Bob Newhart was as funny as they come. The best stand up, the best situation comedy star, the kindest soul.” – Director Judd Apatow on Instagram.

“Heroes frequently disappoint when you meet them. Bob didn’t. I will be forever grateful for the time I got to spend with him – laughing, globetrotting, telling stories and trying to save the world. I join the multitudes in mourning his passing. Heaven just got a whole lot funnier.” – Actor Noah Wyle, who worked with Newhart on “ER” when he guest starred, in a statement to The Associated Press.

“And we lose another comedy legend. I had the honor of doing a guest role on Newhart & got to spend the week listening to the great Bob Newhart making us all laugh. A brilliant standup & comedic actor, he was truly one of a kind.” – Director and actor Paul Feig, on X.

“Bob Newhart was a giant, a genius, and a great guy. I’ll always remember when he hosted SNL and did a stellar show. He was, as you might expect, a joy to work with. May his memory be a blessing.” – Comedian and former Sen. Al Franken, on X.

“From his groundbreaking stand-up to his two classic sitcoms he gave us a lifetime of laughter. Truly one-of-a-kind. Thank you Bob Newhart!” – Actor Mark Hamill on X.

“God, he was funny! Bob Newhart. You will be missed!” – Actor Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram.

“He was and is one of the best comedians to ever deliver and man he delivered. Always funny. Always from the heart. Always a reminder to me of why I started in stand up. Legend Bob Newhart you are forever funny.” — Comedian Dane Cook on X.

“I started off as your fan, then I became your writer, then I became your friend. But all the time I remained your fan.” – Television writer Alan Zweibel, on X.

“Bob Newhart’s groundbreaking work in stand-up and television – and his beloved deadpan delivery – have left an indelible mark on the art form of comedy and will be treasured by comedy fans for generations to come.” — Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center, in a statement.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.