AP Week in Pictures: Global

June 28-July 4, 2024 Some 200,000 music fans gathered at Worthy Farm in the southwest of England for the Glastonbury…

June 28-July 4, 2024

Some 200,000 music fans gathered at Worthy Farm in the southwest of England for the Glastonbury Festival. For the first time since the festival started in 1970, two female acts performed the headline spots on the main stage on two of the three nights.

French voters propelled the far-right National Rally to a strong lead in first-round legislative elections.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

Hurricane Beryl left destruction in the eastern Caribbean and weakened as it moved toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

The LGBTQ+ Pride month of June reached its rainbow-filled grand finale, bringing revelers to the streets for marquee parades across the world.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City and photojournalist Fatima Shbair.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.