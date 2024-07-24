Live Radio
Home » National News » APNEWSALERT REMOVED: {Judge orders…

APNEWSALERT REMOVED: {Judge orders release of Missouri man whose murder conviction was reversed over AG’s objections}

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 7:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LICKING, Mo. (AP) — APNEWSALERT REMOVED: {Judge orders release of Missouri man whose murder conviction was reversed over AG’s objections}.

LICKING, Mo. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its alert about a Missouri man whose murder conviction was overturned being released after 30 years in prison. A state official misspoke and the man is still in custody following a state Supreme Court ruling.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up