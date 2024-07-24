LICKING, Mo. (AP) — APNEWSALERT REMOVED: {Judge orders release of Missouri man whose murder conviction was reversed over AG’s objections}.…

LICKING, Mo. (AP) — APNEWSALERT REMOVED: {Judge orders release of Missouri man whose murder conviction was reversed over AG’s objections}.

LICKING, Mo. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its alert about a Missouri man whose murder conviction was overturned being released after 30 years in prison. A state official misspoke and the man is still in custody following a state Supreme Court ruling.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.