Wisconsin attorney general files felony charges against attorneys, aide who worked for Trump in 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed felony forgery charges against two attorneys and an aide who worked for former President Donald Trump related to their roles in submitting paperwork falsely saying that Trump had won the battleground state in 2020.

The charges were filed against Trump attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis and former Trump aide Mike Roman who allegedly delivered Wisconsin’s fake elector paperwork to a Pennsylvania congressman’s staffer in order to get them to Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021.

All three are due in Dane County Circuit Court on Sept. 19, according to court records.

