New York Giants' Willie Mays, takes a batting practice swing on June 24, 1954, in New York. Major League Baseball…

Listen now to WTOP News

New York Giants' Willie Mays, takes a batting practice swing on June 24, 1954, in New York. Major League Baseball said Tuesday, May 28, 2024, that it has incorporated records for more than 2,300 Negro Leagues players following a three-year research project. Mays was credited with 10 hits for the 1948 Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League, raising his total to 3,293. (AP Photo/John Lent)(AP/John Lent) New York Giants' Willie Mays, takes a batting practice swing on June 24, 1954, in New York. Major League Baseball said Tuesday, May 28, 2024, that it has incorporated records for more than 2,300 Negro Leagues players following a three-year research project. Mays was credited with 10 hits for the 1948 Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League, raising his total to 3,293. (AP Photo/John Lent)(AP/John Lent) SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Willie Mays, Giants great and electrifying ‘Say Hey Kid,’ has died at 93.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.