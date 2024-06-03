Live Radio
Home » National News » Police arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators…

Police arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators inside San Francisco building housing Israeli Consulate

The Associated Press

June 3, 2024, 3:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police were arresting pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a building that houses the Israeli Consulate for several hours Monday.

It was not immediately clear how many arrests were made but an Associated Press journalists saw police arresting two people.

Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest Marco Sermoneta said the protesters arrived around 9 a.m. at the Financial District’s high-rise but didn’t enter the consulate’s offices. He said his office was telling people that they might need to change their appointments.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up