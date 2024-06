CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Pamela Smart, serving life, says for the first time that she is responsible for her husband’s…

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Pamela Smart, serving life, says for the first time that she is responsible for her husband’s 1990 murder.

