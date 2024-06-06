An Iowa man is accused of killing 3 people with a metal pipe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man is accused of killing three people and badly injuring a fourth by attacking…

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man is accused of killing three people and badly injuring a fourth by attacking them with a metal pipe at a rural Iowa home, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the attack, but Sheriff Brian Gardner said in a news release that among the possible motives was that the crime might be made into a movie. He did not elaborate.

Luke Truesdell, 34, of Marion, was charged Thursday with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said. It wasn’t immediately clear if Truesdell had an attorney. He did not have a listed phone number.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office found the victims after being called Wednesday to a home about 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Cedar Rapids.

Gardner identified those killed as 44-year-old Romondus Lamar Cooper of Cedar Rapids, 26-year-old Keonna Victoria Ryan of Cedar Rapids, and 33-year-old Amanda Sue Parker of Vinton, Iowa. Brent Anthony Brown, 34, survived but is in critical condition, the sheriff said.

