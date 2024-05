NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published May 2, 2024, about Donald Trump’s hush money trial, The Associated Press…

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published May 2, 2024, about Donald Trump’s hush money trial, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a forensic analyst who testified. He is Douglas Daus, not Douglas Daul.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.