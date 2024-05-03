Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » National News » Former Boy Scout volunteer…

Former Boy Scout volunteer sentenced to 22 years in prison for hiding cameras in camp bathrooms

The Associated Press

May 3, 2024, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Boy Scout volunteer has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for hiding cameras in a bathroom at a Missouri camp.

A federal judge on Thursday also ordered David Lee Nelson, a 41-year-old from Redmond, Washington, to pay more than $60,000, with some of the money going toward counseling for the victims. Some of them described at the hearing being fearful and unable to trust because of what happened.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Nelson placed the cameras in paper towel dispensers in July 2021, positioning them so they would capture a shower stall and other parts of the bathroom at the S Bar F Scout Ranch in St. Francois County.

The camp is about 80 miles (128.75 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

Scouts were cleaning restroom stalls with a leader when one of the cameras was discovered. A search ensued, and another camera was found. Leaders then called law enforcement.

Nelson pleaded guilty in January to two counts of producing child sexual abuse images and two counts of attempted production of child sexual abuse images.

Once released from prison, he will be on supervised release for life, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up