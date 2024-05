VANCE, Ala. (AP) — Employees at Alabama Mercedes plants vote 56% against union, slowing United Auto Workers’ organizing drive in…

Listen now to WTOP News

VANCE, Ala. (AP) — Employees at Alabama Mercedes plants vote 56% against union, slowing United Auto Workers’ organizing drive in the South.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.