Delaware police exchange gunfire with woman in police chase through 2 states that ends in her death

A police pursuit through two states that involved two separate shootouts with law enforcement officers and several crashes ended with…

A police pursuit through two states that involved two separate shootouts with law enforcement officers and several crashes ended with the death of the woman being sought, authorities said.

Wilmington police said they began their pursuit of Yazmyn Stewart, 23, shortly before noon Tuesday at a Delaware residence, seeking to arrest her on a warrant stemming from a December 2023 shooting. She fled the home in a vehicle and rammed multiple police vehicles before driving along I-95 northbound into Pennsylvania, as Wilmington officers and Delaware state police troopers followed her.

Shortly after entering Pennsylvania, Stewart crashed her vehicle and started firing at the officers, and two troopers returned fire, authorities said. It’s not known if Stewart was struck by any shots at that time, authorities said.

Stewart then carjacked another vehicle and drove to Chester, where she crashed into a structure. She then entered a home where she was confronted by a mother with her baby before she took another car and tried to flee again, authorities said.

However, several officers — including three from Wilmington, five Delaware state troopers and individual officers from Trainer and Chester in Pennsylvania — started shooting at the vehicle, and Stewart soon succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

One Wilmington officer was treated at a hospital for an undisclosed minor injury. No other injuries were reported in the chase or related incidents.

The Wilmington officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation, which is standard policy in police-related shootings. Authorities have not released the names of the law enforcement officers involved in the pursuit or the shootings.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.