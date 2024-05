LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Charges against Scottie Scheffler will be dropped after the world’s top golfer was arrested outside the…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Charges against Scottie Scheffler will be dropped after the world’s top golfer was arrested outside the PGA Championship.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.