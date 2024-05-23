AP Week in Pictures: North America

May 17-23, 2024 Severe weather caused damage in Houston and Iowa this week. Boys held candles in a Catholic church…

Severe weather caused damage in Houston and Iowa this week. Boys held candles in a Catholic church in Connecticut at the start of a pilgrimage route to Indianapolis. The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest was held in Memphis, Tennessee.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

