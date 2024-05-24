AP Week in Pictures: Global

May 17-23, 2024 Iranians attended the funeral of the late President Ebrahim Raisi and others killed in a helicopter crash.…

May 17-23, 2024

Iranians attended the funeral of the late President Ebrahim Raisi and others killed in a helicopter crash. Police tried to stop a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin, and Buddhists around Asia marked the birth, enlightenment and passing of Buddha.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi and Pamela Hassell in New York.

