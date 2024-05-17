AP Week in Pictures: Global

May 10-16, 2024 People took part in the Piu Sik Parade at the Bun Festival in Hong Kong, Republican presidential…

May 10-16, 2024

People took part in the Piu Sik Parade at the Bun Festival in Hong Kong, Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump attended his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, Haitian school children played a game where they pretend to sleep, in their classroom, in Port-au-Prince.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.