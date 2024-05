CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Volkswagen employees vote to join United Auto Workers union, boosting its drive to organize nonunion…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Volkswagen employees vote to join United Auto Workers union, boosting its drive to organize nonunion plants.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.