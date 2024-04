BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — Driver who smashed semitrailer into Texas public safety building was denied commercial driver’s license there Thursday.

Listen now to WTOP News

BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — Driver who smashed semitrailer into Texas public safety building was denied commercial driver’s license there Thursday.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.