CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is sentenced to another 40 years for stealing from clients and his…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is sentenced to another 40 years for stealing from clients and his law firm.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.