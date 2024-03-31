2 people killed in weekend crash of small plane in Northern California mountain town near Lake Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died when a single-engine airplane crashed amid moderate snow conditions in a California mountain…

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died when a single-engine airplane crashed amid moderate snow conditions in a California mountain town just north of Lake Tahoe, authorities said.

The Socata TBM9 with two people aboard crashed around 6:40 p.m. Saturday while on approach to Truckee Tahoe Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday.

The Truckee Police Department confirmed two people died, but did not provide further information about the victims.

No homes were damaged, but railroad tracks at the crash site required repairs, KCRA-TV reported.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Moderate snow was falling at the time of the crash with visibility of a half-mile (0.8 kilometers), though winds were light, the news station reported.

Truckee is about 30 miles (52 kilometers) southwest of Reno, Nevada.

