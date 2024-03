JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Leader of Mississippi “Goon Squad” that tortured two Black men gets 17.5 years in prison; four…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Leader of Mississippi “Goon Squad” that tortured two Black men gets 17.5 years in prison; four others await sentences.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.