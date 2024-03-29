High winds and turbulence force flight from Israel to New Jersey to be diverted to New York state

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (AP) — High winds and turbulence forced a United Airlines flight from Israel to be diverted Friday…

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (AP) — High winds and turbulence forced a United Airlines flight from Israel to be diverted Friday from its destination of Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, authorities said.

Approximately 200 passengers were onboard, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said in an evening statement. Some passengers were taken to local hospitals for evaluation, while the rest were brought to the Newark airport.

None of the passengers had serious injuries, Neuhaus said.

The flight originated in Tel Aviv, ABC 7 New York reported. Stewart airport is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of New York City.

