Arkansas police identify suspect, victims in weekend shooting that left 3 people dead

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were killed in a weekend shooting in Arkansas that…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were killed in a weekend shooting in Arkansas that also left the 32-year-old suspected shooter dead, police said Monday.

Jonesboro Police identified Amari Giles and Dwight Starks as the two killed in the shooting that also sent several people to local hospitals with injuries. Police also identified the shooter, who was also killed, as 32-year-old Tarail Moody.

Jonesboro Police spokesperson Sally Smith said there were initial reports that 80 to 100 people were attending the private party. Smith said the early Sunday shooting began as a domestic argument between Moody and a woman who was at the party.

Police have said that Starks and Giles were acquaintances with Moody. The two died from gunshot wounds. Moody died from a single gunshot to the dead, but police have not said who shot him.

The shooting “appears to have stemmed from a domestic situation that escalated to involve bystanders at an after-hour large group gathering,” the city said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Jonesboro is about 70 miles (209 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.