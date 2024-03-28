AP Week in Pictures: Global

March 21-28, 2024 From celebrations marking Holy Week to a volcano erupting in Iceland to cherry blossoms in Washington, this…

March 21-28, 2024

From celebrations marking Holy Week to a volcano erupting in Iceland to cherry blossoms in Washington, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.

