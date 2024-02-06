The 14 Best Places to Honor Black History in 2024

The story of Black History Month begins in 1915. At this time, scholar Carter G. Woodson founded what today is…

The story of Black History Month begins in 1915. At this time, scholar Carter G. Woodson founded what today is called the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. He would later become the known as the “Father of Black History.”

Woodson was born to formerly enslaved parents in 1875. His formal academic career began with a bachelor’s degree from Kentucky’s Berea College, followed by his second bachelor’s and a master’s from the University of Chicago. Finally, he earned his Ph.D. in history from Harvard University in 1912, making him only the second Black American after W.E.B. DuBois to achieve this feat. Throughout his studies, Woodson found that textbooks and teachers alike largely failed to acknowledge the achievements of African Americans.

Fast forward nearly a decade after he formed the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, the historic figure wanted to do more. In 1924, with the help of Woodson’s fraternity brothers of Omega Psi Phi, the Negro History and Literature Week was created. It soon evolved to Negro Achievement Week and then, in 1926, became known as Negro History Week. The observance sought to honor and educate the public about the accomplishments of Black people.

Woodson is said to have chosen mid-February because both President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass — two figures who played a huge role in shaping Black history — were born during the same week. The main reason was that Americans were already honoring Lincoln during that week since his assassination in 1865, and as of Douglass’ death in the late 1890s Black communities had begun to pay tribute to him during that same time.

Momentum grew across the country with each passing year, and by the 1960s, a week had turned into a monthlong celebration annually. In 1976, Gerald Ford became the first president to officially recognize Black History Month, and nearly half a century later, you can observe the occasion all over the U.S. in cities brimming with Black history.

Whether it’s an exhibition, a concert or a tour, there are many ways to recognize Black History Month across the country. U.S. News compiled this list of the top destinations to celebrate the accomplishments in Black history in the month of February — and all year long.

Boston

Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood was called home by many free Black people in the 1800s. The area served as a stop along the Underground Railroad and had a thriving abolitionist community. The 1.6-mile Black Heritage Trail leads you on a self-guided walk through Beacon Hill to learn more about this neighborhood’s significance to Boston‘s Black community and its role in the abolition movement. Travelers walking the trail can download the map and audio tour on the NPS app, and find more information on the NPS website.

Along the trail, you can see the Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial, which honors the first federally raised regiment of free Black men during Civil War, as well as their white leader. Moviegoers may recognize the regiment as the subject of the 1989 film “Glory.”

The final stops on the trail are part of the Museum of African American History, which consists of two buildings: the Abiel Smith School and the African Meeting House. The Abiel Smith School was a segregated public school built in 1835, making it the country’s oldest public school created solely for Black children, while the African Meeting House is the oldest surviving Black church structure.

The museum has a collection of more than 3,000 items, with artifacts that represent key events throughout Boston’s Black history. Visitors can learn about The Desire — the ship on which the first enslaved Africans were brought to Boston — or about the Emancipation Proclamation, which changed the course of the Civil War and the lives of those enslaved. Timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance on the museum website.

New York City

New York was one of the last Northern states to abolish slavery. Despite the anti-abolition fervor in New York City leading up to the Civil War, the city became a crucial stop along the Underground Railroad.

Travelers can learn more about the city and its connection to the freedom network on the NYC Slavery & the Underground Railroad Walking Tour run by Inside Out Tours. The 2.5-hour tour highlights stops such as the African Burial Ground, where the remains of an estimated 15,000 free and enslaved Black people were buried in the 16th and 17th centuries. To book a tour, visit the Inside Out Tours website.

The Tenement Museum explores the immigrants, migrants and refugees who called New York their home between the 1860s and 1980s. A Union of Hope: 1869 — one of the museum’s newest permanent exhibits — features an apartment that tells the story of a working-class Black couple. This is the first time that the Tenement Museum has displayed a permanent exhibit reflecting African American tenements, as the institution sought to address its lack of representation for Black New Yorkers. A 75-minute guided tour will accompany the exhibit as well. For more information, visit the Tenement Museum’s website.

NYC is also an iconic spot for nightlife and jazz music. Visitors can take a tour of the Apollo Theater in Harlem, which is famous for its Amateur Night performances. Jazz greats Ella Fitzgerald and Pearl Bailey both made their Apollo debuts at Amateur Night. Tours are available by advance reservation only for groups of 20 or more, but individuals and smaller groups can join an existing tour, if it’s not at capacity. Tours run between an hour and 75 minutes. Reserve your tour on the theater website.

While in Harlem, check out the Harlem Chamber Players’ annual Black History Month Celebration at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. In 2024, this event is scheduled for Feb. 15. The concert is free and open to the public, but you’ll need to RSVP on the Harlem Chamber Players’ website.

Atlanta

The Sweet Auburn Historic District in Atlanta bore witness to much of the city’s civil rights history. During segregation, many wealthy African American businesses and homes moved onto Auburn Avenue, calling it the “richest Negro street in the world.”

It is also here that civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was born. Travelers can visit the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park located in the district. The 35-acre park comprises a visitor center, the birthplace and boyhood home of King, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Freedom Hall, and the King Center. (Note: The birth home of King is currently closed for renovations until 2025, but the rest of the facilities on the park campus remain open.)

The King Center was established by King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, and serves as a resource for nonviolent social change. Travelers can visit the crypt of the Kings and the Eternal Flame, which symbolizes the continuing dream of a world with justice, peace and equality for all. Freedom Hall, located on the King Center’s campus, has a second-floor exhibition space honoring King and his wife, as well as Mahatma Gandhi and Rosa Parks. The National Park Service and King Center websites have more information about the park.

Also in the Sweet Auburn district is the APEX Museum. Founded in 1978, it is the oldest Black history museum in Atlanta. APEX, which is an acronym for the African-American Panoramic Experience, takes guests through all things Black history, from an exhibit on the untold story of Africa to displays highlighting African American women in STEM. Consult the museum website for more information.

Travelers wanting a more in-depth historical experience of the city can take the Atlanta Black History and Civil Rights Tour with Roundabout Atlanta Tours & Transportation. The four-hour tour was recognized by Viator in 2023 as one of the best experiences in the U.S. You’ll pass by a variety of Atlanta sights that’ll immerse you in the city’s Black history and culture, and you can even stop at a few. Learn about civil rights landmarks, historical districts and more. For more information, visit Roundabout Atlanta’s website.

Baltimore

“Studying history isn’t just about knowing what happened in the past. It’s about knowing our power in the present,” said Maryland Governor Wes Moore in a proclamation calling 2024 Maryland’s Year of Civil Rights. Experience some of the Black history and culture in Baltimore to see how this statement rings true.

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture holds more than 400 years of Maryland’s Black history in its permanent collection. The museum also features special exhibitions, such as one that teaches visitors about Black health care workers. A new exhibit in partnership with a Maryland Institute College of Art capstone project highlights Elizabeth Talford Scott, a Black woman who was key in the fiber arts industry, alongside fiber artwork of Black women from the Chesapeake area. For more information, visit the museum’s website.

The James E. Lewis Museum of Art is located on the campus of Morgan State University. Established in 1951, the museum is considered the first institute to promote Black artists in Maryland and provide an exhibition space for them. Catch one of the museum’s exhibits, such “Elevation from Within: The Study of Art at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.” Consult the art museum’s website for more information.

Morgan State University also manages the Lillie Carroll Jackson Civil Rights Museum. Jackson was a civil rights leader and activist who dedicated her life to public service. She pioneered many of the nonviolent resistant tactics in the 1930s that were later used by the likes of King and John Lewis during the civil rights movement. Learn about the City-Wide Young People’s Forum and their fight against Jim Crow laws, or about Jackson’s 35-year tenure as president of the Baltimore chapter of the NAACP. While admission is free, there is a fee for guided tours, which must be scheduled at least a week in advance. Check out the museum’s website for more details.

Charleston, South Carolina

While there have been many historical and cultural triumphs for this port city, its Black history is at times bright but with many somber milestones as well. The International African American Museum in Charleston sits on the site of the Gadsden’s Wharf, where an estimated 40% of captive Africans entered the U.S. Today the museum and garden tell the story not only of how these captives arrived here, but also how they helped to shape this country’s history.

The museum features more than 150 historical artifacts, 30-plus works of art, nearly 50 films and digital interactive displays. Museumgoers can learn about African culture and the trans-Atlantic slave routes in the museum’s African Roots/African Routes gallery, or about the Gullah Geechee culture and history in another exhibition. Explore the African Ancestors Memorial Garden to reflect and meditate before or after your visit to the museum. Advance tickets are required before visiting. Find more information on the International African American Museum’s website.

The Old Slave Mart Museum is also located on a sacred site in Charleston. The museum’s building is considered possibly the last existing slave auction site in South Carolina. It was used as a slave auction from 1859 until 1863. Today the site tells the story of the city’s slave trade market, as well as how the city was once considered the slave trade capital of America. For more information, visit the Old Slave Mart Museum’s website.

The Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church is the oldest AME church in the South. Founded in 1816, the church was raided multiple times in its early days by officials who didn’t want Black people to have their own place of worship. It was burned down in 1822 due to the church’s involvement with Denmark Vesey, a free Black who was the mastermind of a failed slave coup in the same year. The church was rebuilt but sustained damage in the 1886 earthquake, requiring more construction.

This church has hosted an array of notable Black leaders such as Booker T. Washington and King, as well as many civil rights marches. In 2015, the church was the site of a mass shooting where nine people were killed, which led to the Confederate flag being removed from the South Carolina Statehouse. Visitors can take a guided tour of the historic church by appointment only. Visit the Mother Emanuel AME Church’s website for more details.

Columbia, South Carolina

Start your exploration of this city’s Black history with a trip to the Columbia Museum of Art. The Our Story Matters Gallery focuses on African American life in Columbia from the Reconstruction era to the student activism of the 1960s and ’70s. The “Sergio Hudson: Focused on the Fit” exhibit celebrates the Columbia native fashion designer with a display of signature outfits, plus sketches and drawings. Hudson’s high-profile clientele includes Michelle Obama, Issa Rae and Keke Palmer, to name a few. The Columbia Museum of Art also hosts several events for Black History Month. To see all the museum’s offerings, visit the website.

Karamu Celebrate hosts an annual Black History Parade & Festival in Columbia. The 2024 event is on Feb. 24. Enjoy music, food, a family-friendly kid zone and the parade as it makes its way through the downtown Columbia area. For more information, visit the website.

Louisville, Kentucky

When it comes to Louisville, most people think of three things: the Kentucky Derby, bourbon and Muhammad Ali. You can explore all of these topics through the lens of Black history at various places in Louisville.

Start with the newly expanded Black Heritage in Racing exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Learn about Oliver Lewis, the first African American to win the Derby in 1875, or about Raymond Daniels and Greg Harbut, who were the owners of the 2020 Kentucky Derby contender Necker Island. On Mondays that are non-racing days, the museum offers the Black Heritage in Racing Tour (which costs extra). The 90-minute tour walks you through Churchill Downs while sharing the Black history of the Kentucky Derby. Travelers should note that the tour is not wheelchair-accessible and includes walking stairs. For more information, visit the Kentucky Derby Museum’s website.

The family-operated Brough Brothers is the first African American distillery in Kentucky. Its bottle design pays homage to the culture of Kentucky by featuring images of basketball, boxing, horse racing and of course bourbon. Travelers can take a 30-minute tour of the distillery on Saturdays for a fee. To book a tour (which must be done in advance), visit the website.

Once a month the Frazier Museum hosts the Black Americans in Bourbon tour as part of the Unfiltered Truth Collection of Multicultural Experience presented by Louisville Tourism. Learn about the history of African Americans in the bourbon industry. Consult the Frazier Museum’s website to book this tour.

Nicknamed “The Greatest,” Muhammad Ali changed the boxing world and made his mark in history, but it all started in Louisville. Visit the Muhammad Ali Museum and Education Center to learn about his life through artifacts, films and interactive displays. Watch some of Ali’s greatest fights, such as the “Rumble in the Jungle” bout against George Foreman; see the torch he carried in the 1996 Olympics; or learn to box like Ali in a re-creation of his training camp in Deer Lake, Pennsylvania. Visit the Muhammad Ali Museum website for more details.

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis is another Southern city shaped by its Black history. The neighborhood of Orange Mound was founded in 1890 at the site of a former plantation, becoming one of the city’s first communities built by African Americans. In 2016, Orange Mound was designated as a Preserve America Community by former first lady Michelle Obama. Travelers can download a brochure about the Memphis Heritage Trail on the website to take a self-guided tour of the historic district.

One of the city’s most important events took place in April 1968 with the assassination of King at the Lorraine Hotel. Today, the former hotel houses the National Civil Rights Museum. Visit the temporary “Lest We Forgot … Images of the Black Civil Rights Movement” exhibition to learn more about the important figures and events of the movement. For more details, go to the museum’s website.

On Feb. 11, 2024, in partnership with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, the museum will be debuting the Harriet Tubman Oratorio at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts. Composed by Earnestine Rodgers Robinson, the musical performance will tell the story of the famous abolitionist. For tickets, visit the symphony website.

Memphis also played an important role in music history. Check out the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum to learn about the music and artists of the Mississippi Delta as well as the area’s two famous music labels: Stax and Sun Records. The Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum’s website has more information.

Visitors can also learn more about the record labels at their respective museums. Located in the Soulsville USA Historic District of the city, Stax Records was once considered one of the most important music labels for soul music, producing musical greats such as Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes and duo Sam & Dave. At the Stax Museum of America Soul Music, visitors can see more than 2,000 items, artifacts and memorabilia. Learn more on the museum’s website.

Take the guided tour of the legendary Sun Studio, considered the “Birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” to learn about famous artists who recorded there — such as the Dixie Cups, Junior Parker and Big Memphis Ma Rainey. Book your tour on the website.

Nashville, Tennessee

In May 1960, Nashville became the first city in the South to integrate its segregated public facilities. Visitors can learn more about the sit-ins at the former Woolworth Department Store that led to this historical milestone and much more by taking the Civil Rights Walking Tour of Nashville by United Street Tours. Tourgoers will make their way through downtown Nashville to learn about the civil rights actions from the 1960s through the present. The two-hour tour also features a stop at the Civil Rights Room at the Nashville Public Library. Check out the website to book your tour.

Fisk University, the city’s oldest institution of higher learning, presents “Building a Bright Future: Black Communities and Rosenwald Schools in Tennessee” exhibit until Feb. 24, 2024, in partnership with the Tennessee State Museum. The exhibit tells the story of the Rosenwald school building program, named for philanthropist Julius Rosenwald, who struck a deal with educator and activist Booker T. Washington to construct schools for Black children across the South. A total of 354 schools were built in Tennessee. The Tennessee State Museum also has a permanent exhibit on the Civil War and Reconstruction. Learn more on the museum website.

No trip to “Music City” would be complete without visiting some of its music landmarks. The National Museum of African American Music, which opened in 2021, explores 50-plus genres of music throughout its six galleries. Learn about everything from religious music at the Wade in the Water gallery to R&B in One Nation Under a Groove. The museum also hosts events throughout Black History Month, such as Soul Food Sunday with live music and food. Find more details on the museum website.

Music lovers looking to learn more about the area’s music history can attend the Jefferson Street Sound Museum’s “Black History in Music: Work, Worship, and Celebration” exhibit every Saturday throughout February 2024. Art enthusiasts, meanwhile, should check out the Frist Art Museum’s temporary exhibit “Afrofuturistic Visions: Dreamscapes of Sicasso,” which celebrates Black culture and history. For more information, see the Jefferson Street Sound Museum and Frist Art Museum websites.

Nashville’s annual Black History Month Expo is the perfect way to celebrate Black History Month in the city. Enjoy food, vendors, entertainment and art at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The 2024 event will be Feb. 10 to 11. Check the Nashville Black Market’s website to learn more.

Washington, D.C.

Once nicknamed “Chocolate City” for its predominantly African American population, Washington, D.C., is a city embedded with Black culture. Several sites managed by NPS — including the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, the Mary McLeod Bethune Council House National Historic Site and the Carter G. Woodson Home National Historic Site — are hosting Black history activities throughout the month.

On Feb. 10, 2024, celebrate the 206th birthday of Douglass at THEARC in Anacostia, with a panel discussion, live musical performances, recitations of certain Douglass speeches and more. On Feb. 17, you can walk in Woodson’s footsteps with an actor portraying him through the Shaw and Logan Circle neighborhoods to find out more about notable figures and landmarks around the area. On Feb. 23, enjoy a live performance by an actor depicting Mary McLeod Bethune and a special guided tour of her historic townhouse.

While the Woodson home is closed for renovations until at least late spring 2024, both the Douglass and Bethune historic sites remain open for travelers to visit. Visit the NPS website for more information on these sites and their Black History Month programs, including which require online reservations.

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture has more than 40,000 artifacts pertaining to Black history. Learn about African Americans in the context of religion at the “Spirit in the Dark” exhibit, featuring photos depicting religious life from the Johnson Publishing Company, which published magazines like Ebony and Jet. The “Reckoning: Protest. Defiance. Resilience.” retrospective explores visual art through the lens of protest, perspective and more.

The museum hosts events such as specialty tours throughout February. In 2024, the Sweet Home Cafe will be hosting Chef’s Table events with chefs from all over the U.S. on Fridays during Black History Month. You can also attend one of the many public programs, such as “Iconic Looks: Muse: Cicely Tyson and Me: A Relationship Forged in Fashion” on Feb. 15. While admission is free, timed-entry passes are required and can be secured on the museum website.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is hosting several events in February 2024 as well. Free events include “Voices of Freedom and Resistance” on Feb. 22 or “Classically Dope” by Konshens The MC on Feb. 23 in celebration of Black History Month. Also coming to the performing arts center during the month are the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and “Jazz Icons: A Fine Romance” presented by the Washington Ballet. Visit the center’s website for more information.

Chicago

This city was where Woodson — the “Father of Black History” — was inspired to create the organization that inspired Black History Month. Fittingly, there are plenty of activities in Chicago to celebrate Black history, especially in many of the city’s museums. The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, for example, hosts several events throughout the month of February, but you can come here year-round to learn about Chicago’s Black history in its exhibits. One exhibit showcases artwork from the collection of the African American-owned Johnson Publishing Company. Find more details on the website.

At the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, stop by the “Faith Ringgold: American People” exhibit, which is open until Feb. 25, 2024. Learn more about the author, artist and activist through her quilts, paintings and sculptures among other works. The museum website has more information.

The American Writers Museum has an exhibit on the contributions of Black writers in literary history, while the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago displays one of the longest-running exhibitions of African American art in the annual Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition, which highlights teenage artists. One of MSI’s newest exhibits, “Black Creativity: Architecture,” explores the evolution of Black architects and their work. Check out the AWM and MSI websites for more.

Looking for more family-friendly activities? On Feb. 24, 2024, the Chicago History Museum is set to host a Black History Month family event. The event, which is included in museum admission, will have several activities centered around the theme “African Americans and the Arts.” Visit the Chicago History Museum website for more information.

After a day of activities, enjoy food from one of the many participating restaurants during the annual Chicago Black Restaurant Week, which in 2024 runs from Feb. 11 to 25. Check the Chicago Black Restaurant Week’s website for more.

Detroit

There were an estimated 200 stops of the Underground Railroad discovered in Michigan, several of which were in Detroit. The city served as one of the last stops for many fugitive slaves before they obtained their freedom by crossing into Canada. One such stop you can visit is the First Congregational Church of Detroit. Travelers can learn about the Underground Railroad route at the church’s Underground Railroad Living Museum Flight to Freedom Tour. Tourgoers must reserve their spot beforehand on the website.

Another stop along the Underground Railroad in Detroit was the Second Baptist Church, which was known as the Crogan Street Station. From 1836 to 1865, the church housed and fed about 5,000 fugitive slaves. Today the church offers tours of the facility so visitors can discover its involvement in the railroad and the people who stopped there on their way to freedom. Visit the Detroit Underground Railroad Historical Society’s website for more information.

Next, visit the exhibits at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design,” for example, examines some of the Academy Award winner’s iconic design costumes from movies such as “Black Panther” and “Malcolm X.” The Wright’s newest temporary exhibits highlight photography from Adreinne Waheed and John E. Dowell. For more information, consult the museum’s website.

In the automobile capital of the world, a trip to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is a must. In keeping with the 2024 “African Americans and the Arts” theme, the museum will host a series of live performances throughout Black History Month. Enjoy dramatic recitals and musical performances, among other activities. Visit the pop-up exhibit on the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, or explore the museum’s permanent exhibit “With Liberty and Justice for All,” which focuses on the evolution of American freedom from the Revolutionary War to the civil rights movement. Check out the Henry Ford Museum’s website for more details.

A trip to Detroit is not complete without a visit to Hitsville U.S.A. The Motown Museum is home to a record label that recorded and produced some of the biggest musical acts, like The Supremes, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and The Jackson 5. Don’t miss the museum’s newest exhibit on Claudette Robinson, who was a member of The Miracles and is considered the “First Lady of Motown.” Visit the Motown Museum’s website to learn more.

Los Angeles

When the City of Angels was established in 1781, almost half of its founding settlers were of African or mixed-race ancestry. This foundation has helped Los Angeles become a flourishing metropolis. To honor the city’s Black history, don’t miss the annual Los Angeles Black History Month Festival, which will be held on Feb. 18 in 2024. The free festival will feature live music, vendors, and a panel discussion about African American health and wellness. Learn more on the festival event page.

Travelers can explore the intersection of art and sports with a visit to SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams, to see the Kinsey African American Art & History Collection. The collection is inspired by philanthropist, entrepreneur and art collector Bernard Kinsey and his wife, Shirley. The exhibit focuses on the lives and accomplishments of African Americans from the 16th century to the present day. Art patrons also have the option to include a tour of the stadium for an additional fee. For more information, visit SoFi Stadium’s website.

Meanwhile, at the GRAMMY Museum, “Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit” celebrates the 50th anniversary of the music genre. The 5,000-square-foot space focuses on music, fashion, graffiti, history, activism and more through storytelling and artifacts. The GRAMMY Museum also hosts events during Black History Month. Visit the museum’s website for more information.

Oakland, California

Activism is interwoven in Oakland’s Black history. The Oakland Museum of California features a Black Power exhibit, curated in response to its 2016 “All Power to the People: Black Panthers at 50” exhibit. This display focuses on ways Black anti-racist activists have uplifted their communities and challenged the U.S. government, with the Black Panther Party as an example. For more information, check out the museum website.

For a more in-depth experience of Oakland’s Black history, take the Black Oakland Tour conducted by Ethnic Ties. The three-hour hybrid bus and walking tour takes guests around the city to learn more about the history and culture of Oakland. The tour includes admission to the Women of the Black Panther Party Mural and Mini Museum (subject to availability) and lunch. The company also runs other tours around Oakland, such as East Bay Solidarity Tour and the Black Foodie Tour. Visit the Ethnic Ties website to schedule a tour and learn more information.

Oakland also has an annual Black Joy Parade, which in 2024 will be held on Feb. 25. Each year the free festivities draw thousands of attendees. You can admire floats, dance troupes and bands as they make their way from the start of the parade at 14th and Franklin streets, with a festival after the procession. At the festival, enjoy live music, food and more than 200 Black-owned vendors. Find more details on the parade website.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Suzanne Mason is a travel editor with a love of warm vacation destinations and a passion for learning about whatever port of call she travels to. She has worked on the business side of travel and hospitality for almost a decade and now brings her expertise to U.S. News & World Report. For this article, she used her own travel experience with several of these attractions and her research expertise.

