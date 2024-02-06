Record rainfall, triple-digit winds, hundreds of mudslides. Here’s California’s storm by the numbers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The slow-moving atmospheric river still battering California on Tuesday unleashed record rainfall, triple-digit winds and hundreds…

Here is the historic storm by the numbers:

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES

In just two days, downtown Los Angeles got soaked by more than 7 inches (18 cm) of rain — nearly half of the 14.25 inches (36 cm) it normally gets per year.

That is according to the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office, which has records dating back to 1877.

February tends to be one of the city’s rainier months. Only six days into the month, it is already the 13th wettest February on record.

RAINIEST SPOTS

Downtown Los Angeles wasn’t the only spot that received colossal amounts of rain. About 12 miles (19 kilometers) to the northwest, the hills of Bel Air got more than a foot — 12.01 inches (30.5 cm) — between Sunday and Tuesday morning.

Several other locations in Los Angeles County received nearly a foot of rain during the same three-day span, including Sepulveda Canyon, Topanga Canyon, Cogswell Dam and Woodland Hills.

WIND

A gust of 102 mph (164 kph) was recorded Sunday at Pablo Point, at an elevation of 932 feet (284 meters), in Marin County, just north of San Francisco.

While just missing the December 1995 record of 103 mph (166 kph) at Angel Island, “102 is very, very impressive,” said meteorologist Nicole Sarment at the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office.

The top 10 strongest gusts — between 102 and 89 mph (164 and 143 kph) — recorded at the height of the weekend’s winds were all in Marin and nearby Santa Clara County, the weather service said. Gusts above 80 mph (129 kph) were also recorded in Napa and Monterey counties.

Other wind readings Sunday included 77 mph (124 kph) at the San Francisco airport, 61 mph (98 kph) at the Oakland airport and 59 mph (95 kph) at the San Jose airport.

MUDSLIDES

By Tuesday morning crews had responded to more than 380 mudslides across Los Angeles, according to the mayor’s office. The mudslides closed roads across the city and prompted ongoing evacuation orders in canyon neighborhoods with burn scars from recent wildfires.

That number could rise because rain was still falling, saturating already sodden hillsides that threatened to give way.

So far seven buildings have been deemed uninhabitable, the city said. And at least 10 were yellow-tagged, meaning residents could go back to get their belongings but could not stay there because of the damage. Inspections were ongoing at dozens more properties.

