Helicopter crashes in Southern California’s Mojave Desert, six missing

BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A helicopter carrying six people crashed near a small town in Southern California’s Mojave Desert, authorities said.

The helicopter went down Friday evening near Baker, a town of 700 people about 95 miles (153 kilometers) southwest of Las Vegas, KABC-TV reported.

The helicopter took off from Palm Springs Airport around 8:45 p.m. and was en route to Boulder City, Nevada, when it crashed about 10 p.m., according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials told the television station that they have not been able to locate any survivors and the cause of the crash is unknown. Messages The Associated Press left with the sheriff’s department and the Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday weren’t immediately returned.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to the site to investigate the crash.

The crash comes less than a week after a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter crashed in the mountains outside San Diego on Tuesday during historic downpours. Five Marines were killed.

Boulder City is about 26 miles (41 km) southeast of Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are set to play in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. Pop superstar Taylor Swift is set to fly to Las Vegas after finishing a concert in Tokyo on Saturday evening in time to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play in the game.

