Fired utility executives indicted in $60 million Ohio bribery scheme, fail to surrender

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two former top executives of FirstEnergy Corp. were indicted Monday in a $60 million bribery scheme that was related to a legislative bailout for two Ohio nuclear power plants and has already resulted in a 20-year prison sentence for a former state House speaker.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced in an online news conference that former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones and Senior Vice President Michael Dowling were charged in relation to their role in the massive corruption case. They were fired in October 2020 for violating company policies and code of conduct.

After a Summit County grand jury indicted Jones and Dowling on Friday, Yost said, the two men promised to turn themselves in on Monday to the Summit County Jail. They did not keep that promise, and Yost said he anticipates the they will be taken into custody sometime later Monday.

