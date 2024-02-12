Court documents identify Houston megachurch shooter and say AR-style rifle was used in attack

HOUSTON (AP) — The shooter who opened fire at Texas megachurch before they were killed by security officers was carrying…

HOUSTON (AP) — The shooter who opened fire at Texas megachurch before they were killed by security officers was carrying an AR-style rifle, according to search warrant documents released by a prosecutor’s office on Monday.

The shooter was identified as 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno in an affidavit seeking a search warrant for a home in Conroe, about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) north of Houston. The warrant was released by the Montgomery County district attorney’s office.

A motive for the attack at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church that sent worshippers rushing for safety in between busy services on Sunday remains unclear.

The search warrant affidavit requested FBI assistance in retrieving any data from electronic devices found in the home.

Authorities have said a 5-year-old boy who entered the church with the shooter, and a man in his 50s, were injured in the shooting. Authorities said the boy was in critical condition.

This story corrects the spelling of Genesse Ivonne Moreno’s middle name. Her middle name is spelled Ivonne, not Ivonna.

