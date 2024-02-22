AP Week in Pictures: North America

Feb. 16-22, 2024 Drivers collide during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race in Florida, an Army ceremonial unit fires traditional…

Feb. 16-22, 2024

Drivers collide during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race in Florida, an Army ceremonial unit fires traditional weapons during celebrations for President’s Day in Washington, and worshippers pray during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston, for the first time since a woman opened fire at the megachurch earlier in the month.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

