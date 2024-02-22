AP Week in Pictures: Global

Feb. 16–22, 2024 Models presented a Tom Ford collection on the runway in Milan. After Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny…

Feb. 16–22, 2024

Models presented a Tom Ford collection on the runway in Milan. After Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in prison, his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, vowed that President Vladimir Putin and his allies would be brought to justice over his death. Director Martin Scorsese, recipient of the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement, walked the red carpet at the Berlin Film Festival. A South Korean air force aerobatic team performed at the Singapore Airshow.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

