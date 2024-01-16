Oregon braces for freezing rain while cold temperatures elsewhere strain electric grids

Dangerously cold temperatures affected much of the Rockies, Great Plains and Midwest on Tuesday, with wind chills below minus 30 degrees (minus 34.4 Celsius) in many parts of the central U.S.

APTOPIX Winter Weather Illinois Steam rises off Lake Michigan along the shoreline in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring blast of Arctic air, snow and ice. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh Winter Weather New York A horse and carriage are seen in the snow in Central Park, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie Winter Weather New York People play in the snow in Central Park, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie CORRECTION Winter Weather Pennsylvania CORRECTS TO NETHER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP NOT WEATHER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP Ann Murphy cleans the snow from the rear-view mirror of her car following overnight snow, Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024, in Nether Providence Township, Pa. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Winter Weather Philadelphia Park and Recreation employees removing snow from around LOVE Park at 15th and JFK Blvd in Center City Philadelphia, Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, 2024. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Winter Weather Illinois A man cleans a path from snow at front of a school in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh Winter Weather Illinois Snow covered school busses sit in a parking lot in Wheeling, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh Winter Weather Illinois An information sign about no school is seen in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh APTOPIX Winter Weather Daniel Cole uses a plastic spoon to clear ice from the front of his vehicle in downtown Florence, Ala., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP) Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP Winter Weather Nashville Billie, a beagle-mix, leads the way for owner Brandon Crooks of Nashville as they walk near the Tennessee State Capitol after a winter storm in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Denny Simmons/The Tennessean via AP) Denny Simmons/The Tennessean via AP Winter Weather Missouri A pedestrian braves sub-zero temperatures while walking Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Winter Weather Iowa Workers clear a snow covered sidewalk, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Winter Weather Nashville People and traffic are sparse on Rosa L. Parks Blvd. after a winter storm in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Denny Simmons/The Tennessean via AP) Denny Simmons/The Tennessean via AP Winter Weather Wisconsion With temperatures below zero, steam rises over Lake Michigan Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP Photo/Morry Gash Winter Weather Texas Ice forms on a truck's wheel as temperatures dropped below freezing, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Conroe, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP Winter Weather Illinois A man walks along the shore of Lake Michigan at the Lighthouse Beach in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring blast of Arctic air, snow and ice. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh Winter Weather Tennessee People sled down a hill Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. A snowstorm blanketed the area with up to eight inches of snow and frigid temperatures. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) AP Photo/George Walker IV Winter Weather Wisconsion A couple braves sub zero temperatures as they walks along Lake Michigan Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP Photo/Morry Gash Winter Weather Missouri A pedestrian braves sub-zero temperatures while walking Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Winter Weather Texas Blades of grass are frozen in water as water shoots out of an above-ground pipe on Shepherd Street during freezing temperatures on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP Winter Weather Oregon A worker from PG&E works to install a new power line as crews work on restoring power to the area after a storm on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Lake Oswego, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) AP Photo/Jenny Kane Winter Weather Tennessee Ploughs clear streets downtown as snow falls on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Memphis, Tenn. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP) Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP Winter Weather Oregon Justin Brooks, left, and Marc Reich, work on clearing trees that fell around Brooks' home on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Lake Oswego, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) AP Photo/Jenny Kane Winter Weather Tennessee Ken Whitehead clears the sidewalk outside Blues City Cafe as snow falls on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Memphis, Tenn. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP) Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP Winter Weather Oregon Justin Brooks, center, and Marc Reich, work on clearing trees that fell around Brooks' home on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Lake Oswego, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) AP Photo/Jenny Kane APTOPIX Winter Weather Illinois Sea smoke floats around a lighthouse at Montrose beach in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring blast of Arctic air, snow and ice. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh Winter Weather Texas Ana Rosario of Houston, sitting left, tries to keep warm as she waits on her flight in Terminal A at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Houston. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP) Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP Winter Weather Tennessee Snow can be seen covering the Elvis Presley statue on Beale Street in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP) Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP Winter Weather Vermont Jack Graffin, 9, of Keene, N.H., leaps onto his sled while going down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro, Vt., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP Winter Weather Washington Silvestre, 6, of Washington, sleds over a snow bump on the hill at the U.S. Capitol, as schools are closed due to a winter storm, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Winter Weather Alaska Boats in a city harbor are covered with snow Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, after more than 2 feet of snow fell over the weekend in Juneau, Alaska. Six boats sank, but three were saved before they went totally under water. (Matthew Creswell/City and Borough of Juneau via AP) Matthew Creswell/City and Borough of Juneau via AP Winter Weather Chicago A person walk almost a half mile to their home from a grocery store as steam from an underground vent rises behind them in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 16. Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring a blast of Arctic air, snow and ice. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast Winter Weather Mississippi A worker spreads a composite of ice melter and salt on the sidewalks of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, as dangerously cold temperatures affected a major portion of the state with areas reporting accumulation of snow and ice. Deep South states like Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas joined portions of the Rockies, Great Plains, Midwest and New England in reporting storms and frigid temperatures. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis Winter Weather Philadelphia Snow slowly melts on top of the nine-foot bronze bust of Benjamin Franklin at Girard Fountain Park in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP APTOPIX Winter Weather Washington Children race each other down the sledding hill at the U.S. Capitol, as schools are closed due to a winter snowstorm, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Winter Weather Chicago An Immigrant couple with a baby in their stroller solicit anything motorists will give Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Chicago. Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring a blast of Arctic air, snow and ice. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast Winter Weather Philadelphia Workers remove snow from the plaza at 2 Penn Center in Center City Philadelphia, Tuesday morning Jan. 16, 2024. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Winter Weather Mississippi The frozen water spray from the fountain at the Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, Miss., make for a decorative apron, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, as dangerously cold temperatures affected a major portion of the state with areas reporting accumulation of snow and ice. Deep South states like Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas joined portions of the Rockies, Great Plains, Midwest and New England in reporting storms and frigid temperatures. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis Winter Weather Debris from a boat that sank in a city harbor is seen Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Juneau, Alaska. Six boats sank but three were saved before going totally under water after a weekend storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in southeast Alaska. (Matthew Creswell/City and Borough of Juneau via AP) Matthew Creswell/City and Borough of Juneau via AP Winter Weather Mississippi Barriers block the bridge leading to downtown Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, as a combination of ice, sleet and some snow froze over the structure. Deep South states like Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas joined portions of the Rockies, Great Plains, Midwest and New England in reporting storms and frigid temperatures. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis Winter Weather Colorado Passengers queue up to check in at the American Airlines counter in Denver International Airport after a winter storm swept through the region Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the frigid weather will persist until midweek in the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski Winter Weather Mississippi Water dances amid the growing patch of ice in the fountain at the front of Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, as dangerously cold temperatures affected a major portion of the state with areas reporting accumulation of snow and ice. Deep South states like Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas joined portions of the Rockies, Great Plains, Midwest and New England in reporting storms and frigid temperatures. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis Winter Weather Tennessee Anna Coleman sleds with her daughter C.J. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. A snowstorm blanketed the area with up to eight inches of snow and frigid temperatures. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) AP Photo/George Walker IV Winter Weather Tennessee Jay Phillips shovels snow Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. A snowstorm blanketed the area with up to eight inches of snow and frigid temperatures. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) AP Photo/George Walker IV Winter Weather Illinois A man bundles up as he holds a sign reading "Please Help" on the street in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring blast of Arctic air, snow and ice. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh APTOPIX Winter Weather Chicago An elderly man warms his hands by the fire he created across the street from a homeless encampment under a major interstate freeway Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Chicago. Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring a blast of Arctic air, snow and ice. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast Winter Weather Alabama Florence Street Department workers shovel snow from a sidewalk near City Hall Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 in downtown Florence, Ala. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP) Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP ( 1 /47) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Parts of Oregon braced for freezing rain Tuesday after a weekend of extreme winds knocked down trees and cut power to thousands, while communities across the U.S. also struggled with perilously cold weather that closed schools and put electricity supplies at risk.

Another day of record cold temperatures swept much of the Rockies, Great Plains and Midwest, with wind chills below minus 30 (-34.4 Celsius) extending into the mid-Mississippi Valley. On the East Coast, meanwhile, New York City and Philadelphia ended a drought of sorts with enough snow falling for play in both cities.

More than 80,000 U.S. homes and businesses were without power by Tuesday afternoon, most of them in Oregon. Portland General Electric warned that freezing rain could delay restoration efforts. Tennessee Valley Authority, which provides electricity in seven states, asked customers to voluntarily cut back, citing a high demand for power because of the cold. A similar plea came from the grid operator in Texas.

More than 200 residents were evacuated after a broken pipe flooded the first three floors of an apartment building in downtown St. Louis, KSDK-TV reported. An assistant manager at the Mark Twain Building complex said all 213 residents of the building, many of them elderly, were evacuated onto five warming buses.

Schools were closed in Portland, Oregon, and other major cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, Tennessee, across New England and in the Washington, D.C., region. Federal offices in the nation’s capital were closed as roughly 2 inches (5.08 centimeters) of snow hit the area.

The National Weather Service posted an ice storm warning in parts of Oregon, including Portland, until Wednesday when temperatures were expected to rise to 43 degrees (6.11 degrees C).

“Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be difficult,” the weather service said.

Rough weather was a challenge across the U.S. More than 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow covered southeast Alaska, sinking six boats in Juneau and causing avalanches. Three of the six boats were saved.

More than 9 inches (23 centimeters) of snow hit Nashville, Tennessee, since Sunday — nearly twice the annual average. Maeve McConville said she and her sister were stuck inside an American Airlines plane at the Nashville airport for seven hours Monday after arriving from Washington.

“The pilot came on and said, ‘No gates available, and ground operations just told us it’s going to be at least an hour,‘” McConville told The Associated Press.

But an hour turned into many hours. McConville said portable stairs were considered but they were not used because of a broken part. American said “challenging conditions” made gate arrivals very difficult. Passengers watched hours of TV and movies as they waited to be taken to a gate.

“I’ve now seen all of season four of ‘Friday Night Lights,’” McConville said.

In New Jersey, authorities said two people died when their SUV collided with a snowplow on the slick Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County.

A man in Chicago fought off the Arctic-like cold Tuesday with a fire made from cardboard, splintered pallets and other trash under Interstate 90/94. Others without a secure home sought shelter in more than 20 tents erected nearby.

Forecasters in Buffalo, New York, warned that the region should brace for a foot (30 centimeters) or more of snow through Thursday, on top of a mighty storm that delayed an NFL playoff game for a day.

Armed with only a shovel, Belinda Bonacquisti praised a 14-year-old boy with a snowblower who helped her clear 3 feet (90 centimeters) from her suburban Buffalo driveway Monday.

“I didn’t know where he came from or what direction,” she told WKBW-TV. “He just really bailed me out.”

New York City’s Central Park recorded more than an inch (2.54 centimeters) of snow since midnight, the first time since 2022 that it had at least an inch the same day. The weather service said Philadelphia snapped a similar 715-day streak, too.

Despite the threats posed by cold weather, there still was room for frivolity.

In Philadelphia, more than 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of snow finally fell after a long dry spell. Isaiah Stout said his kids “lost their minds” and wanted to play outside, so they rushed to Target to buy the right clothes.

“It was really crazy in there,” Stout said. “Got their snowsuits and their snow boots and now they’re excited.”

Dan O’Conor, known as the “Great Lake Jumper,” did his usual morning flip into Lake Michigan in Chicago where the air temperature was at minus 5 degrees (minus 15 C), according to his social media feed.

In Washington, a friendly snowball fight broke out among a few dozen people on the National Mall. The group even has a name: the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association.

“It’s a way just to let off steam,” Michael Lipin said, brushing snow off his cap, “bring some childhood memories back.”

___

Associated Press reporters Claire Rush in Portland, Oregon; Michael Hill in Albany, New York; Carolyn Thompson in Buffalo, New York; Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee; Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee; Ken Kusmer in Indianapolis; and Teresa Crawford in Chicago contributed to this story.

