California Gov. Newsom's office says he'll name Laphonza Butler, former Kamala Harris adviser, to Feinstein Senate seat.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: Emily's List President Laphonza Butler address a Biden-Harris campaign rally on the first anniversary of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson decision which struck down a federal right to abortion at the Mayflower Hotel on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. The campaign event was organized by NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and EMILY's List. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla)

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: Emily's List President Laphonza Butler address a Biden-Harris campaign rally on the first anniversary of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson decision which struck down a federal right to abortion at the Mayflower Hotel on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. The campaign event was organized by NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and EMILY's List. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Newsom’s office says he’ll name Laphonza Butler, former Kamala Harris adviser, to Feinstein Senate seat.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.