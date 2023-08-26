Bronny James, son of LeBron, has a congenital heart defect, family says

Bronny James, the older son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and should fully recover from his cardiac arrest last month, his family said Friday.

(CNN) — Bronny James, the older son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and should fully recover from his cardiac arrest last month, his family said Friday.

In July, the 18-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California and was hospitalized. He was discharged a few days later to recover at home.

His family says doctors determined the “probable cause” of the cardiac arrest.

“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” the family statement said. The family is “very confident” in a full recovery and a “return to basketball in the very near future.”

“We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy,” the statement said.

LeBron James, a four-time NBA champion, passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in February as the league’s all-time points leader.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.