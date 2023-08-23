Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers publicly shares latest package proposed to Writers Guild of America

The proposed package from AMPTP includes an increase in wages, which the studios say is the highest wage increase for WGA in 35 years.

(CNN) — The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) shared in a news release their latest package of terms proposed to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) as part of strike negotiations.

The proposed package from AMPTP includes an increase in wages, which the studios say is the highest wage increase for WGA in 35 years. Some residual pay would increase, according to the release.

In addition, written material produced by artificial intelligence will not be considered literary material and viewership data would be shared confidentially with the WGA so there is increased data transparency, the release says.

AMPTP included a four-page document that the organization says was given to the WGA as part of negotiations. CNN has reached out to the WGA for comment.

“Our priority is to end the strike so that valued members of the creative community can return to what they do best and to end the hardships that so many people and businesses that service the industry are experiencing,” said Carol Lombardini, president of the AMPTP, in a statement. “We have come to the table with an offer that meets the priority concerns the writers have expressed. We are deeply committed to ending the strike and are hopeful that the WGA will work toward the same resolution.”

However, in response, the WGA disputed the notion that the latest offer was made in good faith.

“This wasn’t a meeting to make a deal. This was a meeting to get us to cave, which is why, not 20 minutes after we left the meeting, the AMPTP released its summary of their proposals,” the guild said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the WGA and AMPTP agreed to resume negotiations for the first time since the writers went on strike.

The current standoff, which started in early May, has already surpassed the bitter 2007-08 strike, which disrupted much of Hollywood. The longest writers’ strike on record stretched for 154 days in 1988.

– CNN’s Jon Passantino and Ramishah Maruf contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.