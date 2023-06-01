The 100 deadliest days for teenage drivers have just started

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is very risky for teenage drivers. It’s called the 100 deadliest days.

AAA Mid-Atlantic is out with a fresh reminder, calling on teens to be more careful and parents to pay more attention.

Teens typically spend more time on the road once school is out and often drive at odd hours of the day and night.

Statistics from the organization show teens’ risky driving behaviors include speeding, sometimes 15 miles per hour over the posted limit, followed by texting, running red lights and aggressive driving. AAA says parents need to keep cellphones out of the hands of teen drivers, and suggests three steps:

Have conversations about the dangers of distracted driving;

Write up an agreement with a teen driver about family rules and expectations regarding driving; and

Teach by example — don’t drive distracted yourself.

In Virginia, over the last 10 years, more than 30% of deadly crashes involved teenager drivers.

Statistics about fatal teen crashes are detailed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.