NEW YORK (AP) — Cynthia Weil, Grammy-winning lyricist who helped write ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling’ and ‘On Broadway,’ dies…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Cynthia Weil, Grammy-winning lyricist who helped write ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling’ and ‘On Broadway,’ dies at 82.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.