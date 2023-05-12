Live Radio
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

May 12, 2023, 3:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

May 5-11, 2023

From the war in Ukraine and Russia’s celebration of Victory Day, to people fleeing fighting in Sudan and the coronation of U.K. King Charles III in London, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up