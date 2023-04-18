Maine highway shooting injures 2; residents told to shelter

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police urged residents to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon while authorities searched for a…

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police urged residents to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon while authorities searched for a person following gunfire on Interstate 295 that injured at least two people, one seriously.

One person was in custody, but police searched for a second person who may have fled into the woods near the interstate, said Shannon Moss, a state police spokesperson.

The gunfire erupted between Exits 15 and 17 in Yarmouth. That’s about 12 miles north of Portland, Maine’s largest city, which is connected to the state capital, Augusta, via heavily traveled I-295.

Traffic backed up on the interstate as police halted traffic, and state, county and local police canvassed the area, Moss said. Representatives for the Maine Department of Transportation said they closed the southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth in late morning at the request of state police.

Witnesses at the scene told reporters they saw police put someone in handcuffs.

