Sheriff: 2 dead in Southern California helicopter crash

The Associated Press

March 24, 2023, 5:59 PM

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Two people died in a helicopter crash Friday in Southern California, officials said.

The helicopter crashed in an unincorporated area of Perris, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Two people were confirmed dead, but it was not immediately clear whether there were others aboard the helicopter. Additional details were not available.

Perris is about 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

