Scottsdale weighs sharing water again with nearby community

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale will consider a joint plan with Maricopa County that would supply water again to a community that had its access cut off.

The Scottsdale City Council is scheduled to meet Feb. 21 about a potential new agreement to re-open a supply of water for nearby unincorporated Rio Verde Foothills.

Under the new proposal, Rio Verde residents would have temporary access to city water for up to three years. The county would try to establish a moratorium on building permits in the impacted area.

Officials say the agreement is dependent on the city also getting more water resources from a third party. The city would treat the water and make it available for delivery countywide. The city would also get reimbursed for the costs from the county.

The city’s current drought management plan called for access to be restricted beginning Jan. 1. Scottsdale officials said the city needs to guarantee there is enough for its own residents amid a deep, long-lasting drought.

Rio Verde residents went to Maricopa County Superior Court last month to request an injunction that would require Scottsdale to temporarily resume water-sharing.

A judge said the court could not step in on water policy decisions.

