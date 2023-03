MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sheriff: 2 deputies who appeared at scene of Tyre Nichols beating have been relieved of duty…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sheriff: 2 deputies who appeared at scene of Tyre Nichols beating have been relieved of duty pending internal probe.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.