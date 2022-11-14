ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » National News » Serious school bus crash…

Serious school bus crash reported in eastern Kentucky

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 11:10 AM

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A serious crash involving a school bus that had children aboard has been reported in eastern Kentucky, officials said Monday.

Kentucky State Police were on the scene of the crash in Magoffin County and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet. He didn’t immediately have further information.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman told news outlets that all the students on the bus and the driver were taken to hospitals.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many students were aboard or the extent of injuries suffered.

