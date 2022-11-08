ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Republican Gordon wins second term as Wyoming governor

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 9:13 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Mark Gordon has won a second term as Wyoming’s governor.

Gordon beat Democrat Theresa Livingston, a retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Neither campaigned extensively.

Gordon emphasized his efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy away from fossil fuels, mentioning ongoing work to develop new uses for coal and an unconventional nuclear reactor.

He prevailed despite getting criticized by fellow Republicans for closing off businesses and public places during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. His pandemic response drew calls for a Republican to challenge him.

One often-mentioned opponent, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, ran for U.S. House instead, beating Liz Cheney in the Republican primary.

