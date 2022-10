MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis, ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer known for outrageous style,…

Listen now to WTOP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis, ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer known for outrageous style, personal life, dies at 87.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.