NEW YORK (AP) — Founder of zero-emission truck company Nikola Corp. convicted of charges he deceived investors.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 14, 2022, 4:32 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Founder of zero-emission truck company Nikola Corp. convicted of charges he deceived investors.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.