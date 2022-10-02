IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Fla. neighborhood tries to recover | Pine Island residents recount horror | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands
FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 2:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat, authorities said.

All 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the jet in the morning at Albuquerque International Sunport and were bused to the terminal, airport officials said. No injuries were reported.

FBI officials in Albuquerque did not disclose the nature of the security threat but said that the matter was being investigated and that no other information was available.

American Airlines passengers flying out of the airport were expected to see flight delays while the episode is investigated, airport officials said.

