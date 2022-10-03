CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa steps down after 2 seasons because of heart issue.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 3, 2022, 4:59 PM
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa steps down after 2 seasons because of heart issue.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.