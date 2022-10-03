HURRICANE IAN: Frustration and desperation mount | Feds vow major aid | Ian remnants bring brisk winds, rain to DC region | Photos
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa steps down after 2 seasons because of heart issue

The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 4:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa steps down after 2 seasons because of heart issue.

